Why is it crucial to evaluate employees for soft skills?

By PERMINUS WAINAINA

I was having a conversation with an employer who was looking to hire. She was experiencing a high staff turnover due to a toxic work environment brought by conflicts.

“When conducting exit interviews, I found out that two of my employees; a manager and a staff are constantly in conflict with others due to poor communication which made it hard for the rest.

The manager is always shouting orders and does not involve them when making decisions. Thus, employees miss deadlines, others have become disengaged and their productivity and morale are very low.

The other staff is in sales. They are bad at networking and retaining customers due to their attitude, making me lose business. I have to constantly fill up positions and firefight, which is taking so much of my time’’

Just like her, we have staff that have good academic qualifications, have good experience and have technical skills.

However, some lack soft skills that help relate with other people at work, solve problems or even manage one’s work. Such skills include communication, time management, empathy, people skills, teamwork, conflict resolution and much more.

In my experience, employees that have the combination of soft and hard skills have excellent attributes; they are better timekeepers, they bring in solutions, they are attentive to detail, they communicate and work well with other people.

They even produce results more efficiently. Some even have very good leadership skills which inspire the workplace increasing its productivity and morale adding to business success.

So how do you assess an employee for the soft skills? When you meet a candidate in an interview, it is important to go beyond how they answer questions, their previous experience and qualifications and how they perform during aptitude tests.

One way to pick out soft skills is to observe how they behave during interviews, for example, did they greet you when they came in or even engage you in a conversation? Doing a psychometric test will let you know if it was just the nerves or if they would be a good fit for the company’s culture.

Besides measuring one’s knowledge and skills, these tests will help you know their personality and is a way to determine whether they have soft skills.

Observing how staff relate with one another, how they communicate even in meetings including their tone and non-verbal cues, how and when they deliver their work when they arrive to work and much more can help you know if they are equipped with soft skills.

Feedback from colleagues and clients. Some clients reach out and let you know about a service when disappointed while others discontinue without notice.

Following up on the experience of clients frequently with your company is essential to know what is going wrong. If it is concerning the staff handling them then you can take a note of what is missing.

Instead of waiting for an exit interview to get feedback, consider having one-on-one meetings with staff to know their progress and their needs.

If this proves difficult to get feedback, having an anonymous survey can help you know the real issues.

When employees lack soft skills, here are some ways you can consider to equip them with soft skills;

Provide Training. I once heard a case where an employee had been called to go pick their child from school and one of the managers did not grant her leave to go take her child to the hospital which made them quit on the spot.

Giving your employees support to develop and boost soft skills through training is important.

Teambuilding is important because this is where employees get to work together towards a common goal in a more relaxed environment.

Consider rotating employees lacking soft skills to work in other areas to gain new skills

The writer is CEO at Corporate Staffing Services, A HR consultancy firm in Nairobi