How to know you are underutilised at work

Are you consistently performing repetitive, unchallenging tasks? Do you find yourself disengaged during meetings and rarely contributing beyond your basic responsibilities? Most of us, have at some point found ourselves among the underutilised staff.

The downside?

"If you do not realise you are underutilised, your job may be terminated, or you may be put on performance improvement plans because your boss feels you are not doing what is expected but you feel like you have cleared your work."

Liza Shaka, a HR and organisational development expert, says showing up for work and doing your job does not really define engagement.

An engaged or fully utilised employee will go the extra mile, take the initiative, see challenges as opportunities for learning, and help beyond their job description and department.

Signs that you are underutilised

"If your relationship with your employer is purely transactional, as long as you are paid and you get the work done— that's a red flag," Ms Shaka says.

Additionally, underutilised employees are not loyal and will easily leave for the highest bidder. They tend to complain a lot and shift blame; rarely do they taking responsibility for the role they played.

Also, these employees tend to be non-committal. Ms Shaka says, "They will do routine tasks and not go beyond. They may report to work at 6 am and between then and eight o'clock; they will be doing their personal stuff. It is not like it's wrong, but they will be disciplined when it comes to the organisation. So, they count the time more than the impact."

Taking charge or letting the company

It is an assumption that somebody else is in charge of your growth. However, Ms Shaka says being self-aware is at the heart of knowing which steps to take.

"Understand what is causing the underutilisation. Is it because the role is not challenging enough? Is it that they don't recognise your output? Has the work become routine, or you are underpaid? Is it a case of misalignment in the goals; the organisation's and personal ones?" Poses Ms Shaka.

Once you understand the root cause, Ms Shaka shares you need to initiate a constructive conversation with your supervisor in a way you are taking charge of your growth journey.

"Present your achievements for the tasks you have been given previously, then look at the gaps in the organisation and how you can fill them. Present how you feel the organisation has a bigger potential beyond five years."

In some cases, disengagement can stem from relationships with your teammates. Requesting to work from home could be a viable solution.

Common mistakes

According to HR expert, Bernard Kinyanjui, the most common mistake employees make when feeling underutilised is expressing their dissatisfaction through SMS and/or WhatsApp.

"Texting, 'I don't feel engaged, makes the employer feel like you are looking for new opportunities or are preparing for an exit.' And in most cases, they don't want you to strike before they do it so you will be fired," he shares.

Another common mistake is making it too casual.

"Saying, 'You know these days I don't feel like I'm properly engaged; you should give me more' does not allow for proper assessment or analysis nor does it create space for you to give the facts."

"Mistake number three is to send an emissary. If you send your colleague to tell your boss, they might misconvey your information and misrepresent you," he says.

Mismatch of personal values and company goals

If your disengagement stems from a mismatch between your personal values and company goals, Mr Kinyanjui suggests excusing yourself from situations that conflict with your principles and ethics.

He adds, "You can look at how you will not be part of the team without necessarily sabotaging the work. For example, if you are an accountant and you are being requested to doctor the figures so that the company can present good books to the government...