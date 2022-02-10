Counties 45MW Dandora dumpsite power plant set up plan gets KenGen, NMS nod

By COLLINS OMULO

More by this Author Summary The plan to set up a 45 megawatts (MW) garbage-powered electricity plant at the Dandora dumpsite has moved a step closer after Nairobi Metropolitan Services and KenGen approved a feasibility study findings giving a nod to the project.

KenGen said the proposal has already been submitted to government through the Ministry of Energy and is currently undergoing review for approval to implement the project and seek funding.

However, the project will now be located in Ruai sewerage treatment plant following a court order last July to move Dandora dumpsite within six months.

Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) and KenGen inked a deal to set up the plant in August, 2020.

Under the deal KenGen said the NMS will make available land within or around Dandora dumpsite in addition to solid waste, while KenGen will finance, develop, and operate the power plant.

Nonetheless, implementation of the project has been hindered due to the delay in completion of the feasibility study, which was to take six months.

The plant is expected to sustainably solve Nairobi’s garbage problem while also opening a new income stream for City Hall.

