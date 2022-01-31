Counties Dairy farmers accuse firm of duping them on prices

Small Scale Milk Farmers in Tetu, Nyeri county queue to deliver milk at a centre on August 1, 2019. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL | NMG

More by this Author Summary Farmers said after luring them, the processor reduce the prices drastically leaving them with no option but to offload huge volumes of the produce at low prices.

The farmers said the processor has been duping them and have learnt their lessons, adding that they have decided to stick to their cooperatives that pay Sh37 a litre.

A majority of farmers in Kieni rely on dairy as their main economic mainstay.

Some farmers in Nyeri have declined to sell their milk to a leading processor despite the dairy firm enticing them with Sh43 per litre of milk.

Mr John Ithatu delivers 70 litres of milk to Watuka Cooperative. Previously, he had signed a six-month contract to deliver to the processor.

"They breached the contract within the first few months and claimed there was excess milk," he said adding that their strategy has always been to pay farmers more than their cooperative and any other competing processor.

In 2018, he said the professor offered Sh35 per litre of milk and later reduced it to Sh17.

"They come here and conduct aggressive campaigns luring farmers to sell to them but now farmers are tired," he added.

Farmers said they are always compelled to rebuild their cooperatives after their contract with the processor ends.

"Cooperatives have collapsed because farmers have abandoned them lured by high prices," Mr Ithatu added.

"We can afford basic needs because of the milk we sell... they (the processor) leave us desperately looking for a milk buyer which is not easy to find," he noted.

Cecilia Mathenge has been a dairy farmer for decades and has seen her cooperative struggle to rebuild after farmers opt out of the society for better prices promised by the giant processor. She said whenever they want to pull out of the deal, they accuse farmers of milk adulteration.

