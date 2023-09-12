Columnists How employee experience at the workplace is evolving

A flexible work environment, coupled with well-defined boundaries, enriches an employee's sense of well-being. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By MAY NYAGA

A couple of years ago the idea of a hybrid work setup or donning pyjamas while working was unheard of. But here we are today, where sipping coffee in our PJs while typing away has become the new normal.

It's like the workplace went through a magical evolution, and employees have been riding the rollercoaster of change alongside it

In a recent fireside chat among colleagues, our conversations illuminated the unprecedented evolution occurring in the realm of employee experience within today's dynamic business arena.

This transformation is being driven by the convergence of rapidly shifting workforce demographics, technological advancements, and evolving employee expectations.

Analysing modern employees, it's evident that they seek more than just competitive compensation. They aspire to be valued, considered, and integral to decision-making processes.

As Richard Branson observed, a deeply engaged employee's positive impact radiates through customer interactions, nurturing a cycle of satisfaction and loyalty.

The journey of employee experience starts well before the hiring process and extends beyond departure. This trajectory resonates strikingly with the customer experience.

Consequently, crafting an outstanding employee experience has emerged as a strategic necessity, propelling organisations towards heightened productivity, innovation, and overall success.

To ensure that this elevated satisfaction trickles down to customers, businesses in Kenya's corporate landscape must enhance employee interaction and engagement.

These elements have evolved beyond mere buzzwords, morphing into dynamic processes that require continuous attention and innovation.

Moreover, fostering a sense of belonging among employees is supreme. Grasping the "why" behind their roles injects a profound sense of achievement.

This drives retention rates higher as employees feel valued and aligned with the organisation's mission.

Sustaining this engagement through transparency and feedback avenues ensures that employees remain deeply invested in their responsibilities.

Furthermore, inclusivity in leadership is pivotal. Leaders who practice active and empathetic listening cultivate an environment where every employee's voice holds weight.

This empowerment not only benefits employees individually but also fuels collaboration and innovation. Inclusiveness eradicates barriers, fostering a seamless exchange of ideas and insights across the organization.

In the digital age, corporate Kenya must embrace technology to tailor experiences. Personalised initiatives and engagements, facilitated by technology, strike a chord with employees.

Additionally, technology streamlines diverse processes, including leave management, performance tracking, and skill development. This holistic integration of technology supports employees in their multifaceted roles.

A thriving employee experience incorporates comprehensive wellness initiatives. Beyond work-related tasks, it entails creating spaces for mental and physical rejuvenation.

A flexible work environment, coupled with well-defined boundaries, enriches this sense of well-being. This fosters a positive culture where work-life balance is more than just a catchphrase; it becomes a lived reality.

Investment in employee development is pivotal for sustained success. Organisations must provide avenues for continuous learning and growth.

By actively supporting employees' professional aspirations, organisations cultivate a culture that fosters innovation, agility, and adaptability.

To enhance the experience further, robust support systems are imperative.

Providing avenues for counselling, sports activities, performance coaching, and more creates a safety net for employees to thrive personally and professionally.

For HR professionals entering new roles, understanding existing gaps among employees is of paramount importance.

While there's no one-size-fits-all approach to achieving the ultimate employee experience, creating focus groups across departments can unveil unfiltered insights that might otherwise remain concealed.

This data, combined with a profound grasp of the business, involving employees in solutions, and engaging with customers, forms the bedrock for tailoring effective strategies to enhance the employee experience.

For Kenya's corporate sector, the modern employee experience is a multi-faceted journey that necessitates attention at every stage of an employee's tenure.

The writer is the head of human capital at Faulu Microfinance Bank.