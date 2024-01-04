Columnists AI ties Africa needs with tech giants

Google announcing the opening of its first AI centre in Africa in Ghana on April 10, 2019. PHOTO | AFP

By BITANGE NDEMO

More by this Author

Artificial intelligence (AI) is poised to revolutionise nearly every aspect of our lives, sparking a competition to establish innovative companies.

According to Visual Capitalist, a prominent online technology publication, the United States has injected $250 billion into start-ups over the past decade, with substantial investments also flowing in from other nations like China ($95 billion), the UK ($18 billion), Israel ($11 billion), Canada ($9 billion), India ($8 billion), France ($7 billion), Germany ($7 billion), and Singapore ($5 billion).

These leading investor countries are at the forefront of AI research, exerting global influence, particularly in developing Large Language Models (LLMs) in many languages.

Meanwhile, many developing countries lag in formulating strategies to harness this transformative technology. At the very least, less resource-endowed nations should focus on empowering their populations and promoting university staff mobility through partnerships with institutions in technologically advanced countries.

Neglecting to act poses the risk that individuals in New York or Beijing could possess more accurate insights into markets of countries like Kenya than the local population.

Despite limited initiatives, AI is making significant contributions in the Global South, improving productivity, agricultural yields, and healthcare. While acknowledging the potential for misuse, it is crucial to dispel skepticism and raise awareness of AI's positive impact. Efforts should focus on leveraging AI technology to solve various problems while actively contributing to its regulatory framework.

In early December 2023, UNCTAD reiterated the global call to govern artificial intelligence, focusing on unity rather than division, aiming to create an inclusive and human-centred digital future. The rapid growth of AI surpasses existing governance frameworks, raising concerns about associated risks, notably the emergence of 'Knowledge slavery' where a centralised AI system could control access to knowledge.

Major tech companies, including Google, Facebook, Amazon, and TikTok, use AI to collect data on a global scale. The risk arises if AI systems derive knowledge from potentially biased data, leading to discriminatory outcomes based on gender, colour, age, health, religion, handicap, or other distinguishing traits.

Renowned Greek economist Yanis Varoufakis warns of a shift towards technofeudalism, where these giants could replace capitalism, undermining democracy and reviving a feudal past.

Developing countries should mobilise substantial research funds to empower their citizens to participate in AI proactively, fostering collaborative research with advanced nations. Emerging economies can encourage diaspora communities to collaborate with local researchers and partner with major tech companies for research investments within these regions.

Google and IBM have established research facilities in the Global South. It is incumbent upon governments to partner with these giants and co-create new products as a strategy for gaining more research practices.

Despite the undeniable benefits of AI, challenges persist. Infrastructure difficulties in the Global South and the massive data and computing resources required for AI training could impede progress. Access to the internet, especially in Africa, remains a significant hurdle. Addressing this necessitates a collective effort, making it an African Union issue for the continent's integration.

To ensure responsible AI development, countries in the Global South should formulate robust data protection and AI policies. With global AI legislation still in its infancy, these nations have an opportunity to address potential adverse effects preemptively. Governments should collaborate to develop AI strategies, actively participate in global AI debates, and represent the interests of vulnerable communities, fostering responsible innovation and protection.

The threat of "Knowledge slavery" highlights the importance of inclusive and human-centred governance, as emphasised by global calls from organisations like UNCTAD.

The concerns about major tech companies exerting control, underscore the need for proactive measures to safeguard democratic principles and societal values.

The writer is Kenya’s Ambassador to Belgium, Mission to the European Union, Organisation of African Caribbean and Pacific States and World Customs Organization. The article is written at a personal level.