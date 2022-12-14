Columnists How Africa can ensure food security

By BITANGE NDEMO

Last week, the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS), formed by the signing of the Georgetown Agreement in 1975, held its 10th Heads of States summit in Luanda, Angola.

Under the theme: Three Continents, Three Oceans, a Common Destiny: Building a Resilient and Sustainable OACPS," the following issues emerged from the summit, including climate change, food sovereignty, peace, and security.

The summit representing 79 OACPS countries noted that many of the States within the Indian, Pacific and Atlantic oceans are vulnerable to climate-related disasters.

And this is affecting their aim to eradicate poverty and promote sustainable development while integrating them more fully into the global economy.

Talks on climate change embodied much of what the joint ministerial council meetings with the European Union (EU) in Brussels had adopted.

However, whereas OACPS prefer quick actions to mitigate climate change, it is hesitant about the EU methodology.

As a long-time partner, they should have consulted. For example, OACPS sees the new regulations under the EU's Green Deal initiative as an unnecessary non-tariff barrier.

The regulation seeks to curtail imports from deforested areas of OACPS member States.

The impending regulations are of great concern to all OACPS countries.

From several countries, they target six agricultural value chains, beef, wood, palm oil, soya, coffee, and cocoa.

The necessary legislation has gone through the EU parliament, and the rules will be in place from June 2023.

Although the rules may not lead to a ban on exports, they will take a toll on producers, mainly subsistence farmers, because they must implement a compliance mechanism.

Delegates felt that they were giving in too much to the EU. Yet their carbon contribution to the atmosphere is insignificant compared to the EU's.

Further, despite doing whatever it takes to mitigate climate change, many OACPS countries are the most affected by severe climate change.

A case in point is the OACPS' newest member, the Maldives, whose existence is threatened by rising sea levels.

Several speakers also regretted the exit of South Africa from the grouping. They urged all forms of diplomacy to ask them to reconsider their move.

On food security, they agreed that every member should strive for self-sustenance. However, the methodology to attain food sovereignty needs to be clarified.

African Development Bank (AfDB) has raised significant resources to fund agriculture. The impact, however, is minimal in Africa, which has 48 members in the grouping.

Dr Akinwumi Adesina, AfDB Group President, emphasised that Africa could still step up her agricultural production, and add value to fuel the continent's industrialisation through agro-processing.

The lack of finance in Africa has been overplayed and sometimes used indiscriminately to deny Micro, Small and Medium (MSMEs) well-deserved growth.

However, the lack of local demand is Africa's biggest problem.

Our colonial mindset is to produce for foreign markets where we can attract foreign currency.

But, at the same time, the food we consume at home and provides demand is in permanent short supply making the continent a net importer of food.

When powerful economies subsidise food production, they don't just mess up with local production but destroy the entire economic system.

That is what we ought to be fighting for because we remain dependent.

This brings me to another issue that was also the subject of discussion. How can our cash crops be relevant in the local markets?

Since remittances exceed revenues from any exports of cash crops, it is optional that we keep them.

Our primary task now should be to feed the local markets and stop the importation of grain.

If we do this, we might soon become food secure.

Diaspora, therefore, is central to dealing with many of our challenges. It is, therefore, strategic to provide tax incentives for them to invest locally.

We can also share knowledge from countries such as India, where the diaspora was responsible for technology transfer to boost industrial development.

Peace and security are still a big issue, especially around the Great Lakes and the Horn of Africa.

So regular dialogue on this subject area is critical. OACPS has the correct agenda to jump-start a new dawn among its members.

There is opportunity in research, innovation and policies to create more effective, inclusive ecosystems for sustainable development.

The writer is Kenya’s Ambassador to Belgium, Mission to the European Union, Organization of African Caribbean and Pacific States and World Customs Organization.

The article is written at a personal level.