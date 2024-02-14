Columnists BPOs key to Kenya’s growth agenda

The world economic landscape is evolving rapidly. To better evaluate institutions, policies and other factors affecting a country’s productivity, more nations are adopting national competitiveness goals to ensure that they can keep up.

Kenya is not left behind as highlighted in the government’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

The services sector will undoubtedly play a vital role as a labour productivity driver. This can either be through locally consumed services or, better still via exports, which can leverage the Export Processing Zone Authority (EPZA) infrastructure to lure business process outsourcing companies.

Indeed, BPOs will have a central role in accomplishing the goals of Kenya’s Vision 2030. With only six years left in the timeline laid out by this blueprint to elevate Kenya into a newly industrialised, middle-income country, BPOs have the potential to reshape the nation’s economic landscape and usher in an era of progress.

In recent years, the growth of the BPO sector has been nothing short of encouraging. The global BPO market is currently valued at over $262 billion according to Statista, with African countries continuing to gain market share.

Projections indicate that the sector is on track to attract revenues totalling $2 trillion in six years.

Recognising the immense potential of this growing industry, Kenya identified BPO as a priority sector within Vision 2030’s economic pillar, which envisions creating over 200,000 jobs and contributing a substantial 10 percent to the nation’s GDP, aiming to capitalise on the massive influx of foreign direct investments anticipated in the BPO sector.

The impact of the BPO sector on job creation in Kenya has already been remarkable. In a nation grappling with the challenge of providing meaningful employment opportunities, BPOs have emerged as instruments of change.

An example in this regard is one of our EPZ young Kenyan operators Sama, which has become a significant employer providing over 4,000 individuals with a source of income and a platform to nurture the skills and expertise necessary for the demands of a rapidly evolving global economy.

Such a company has allowed Kenya to establish a place in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) value chain by exporting key data annotation and curation services to companies around the world.

The BPO sector has also emerged as an economic powerhouse, providing opportunities for both local and international businesses in Kenya.

The Kenyan Government has put substantial resources and focus into creating an environment where BPOs can grow. In particular, it has invested heavily in high-quality internet infrastructure, a necessity for BPOs, and it has paid off.

Since 2016, Kenya’s ICT sector has grown by 10 percent year-on-year. Kenya also started the Ajira training programme targeting young people and capitalising on better communications infrastructure, aiming to help Kenyans access digital jobs and promote Kenya as a destination for online workers.

Moreover, by establishing their operations at Export Processing Zones, BPOs now have a specialised environment conducive to thriving, including tax incentives, infrastructure support, and simplified administrative procedures.

The government’s commitment to creating an investor-friendly atmosphere has played a pivotal role in positing Kenya as an attractive destination for BPO investments.

However, despite the commendable progress, challenges still need to be addressed on the path to fully realising the potential of the BPO sector in Kenya. Infrastructure improvements, continuous investment in education and training, and addressing regulatory bottlenecks all require attention.

To sustain the progress already made in the BPO sector, all stakeholders must collaborate to address these challenges, including the government, businesses, and educational institutions.

As Kenya races against time to achieve its Vision 2030 goals and BETA agenda, the BPO sector is crucial to realising economic growth, creating employment opportunities, and positioning the nation on the global map of competitive outsourcing destinations.

The transformative power of BPOs is not merely economic; it extends to shaping a skilled workforce and contributes to Kenya's overall transformation into the country described in Vision 2030.

The next six years will undoubtedly be crucial in attaining the Vision 2030 goals, and the continued commitment to nurturing and expanding the BPO sector to accelerate service exports will be instrumental in propelling Kenya towards a future of sustainable prosperity and boosting our national competitiveness.

Mr Alwala is the Vice President of SAMA. Mr Hussein Adan, MBS is the Acting CEO, EPZA.