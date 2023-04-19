Columnists Japan combines tradition and tech to achieve sustainability

By MUKESH BECTOR

Modern Japan is one of the most technologically advanced nations on earth. But there’s an interesting dichotomy between Japanese culture and business.

As much as it embraces modernity, it combines this with long-held traditions.

This is reflected in the Monozukuri principle, translated as, the art and science of manufacturing. It’s been at the heart of customary Japanese craftsmanship for centuries and often acts as a guiding light for modern techniques – combining high-tech and traditional notions in one simple philosophy.

The term itself comprises two Japanese words ‘mono’ and ‘zukuri’. Mono is the thing that is made and Zukuri means the act of making.

Monozukuri focuses not only on the tools of continuous improvement but on the corresponding culture as well.

The concept historically refers to a work ethic based on deep knowledge, multiple skills and a lot of passion. It is accompanied by a strong ambition to achieve perfection, an aspiration that is highly recognised in Japanese society.

There is also the notion of pride in achievement, a sense of responsibility and a deep respect for the materials used.

With a focus on a long-term vision rather than short-term results, Japanese businesses are pushing for sustainable growth, while adhering to age-old principles of craftsmanship and contributing to society.

From cars to electronics, the country has a reputation for quality and its commitment to excellence is still evident in the products made there today.

We live in an era where the attitudes of firms to social and environmental issues, from global warming to plastic pollution and human rights, are being strongly tested.

Initiatives for environmental and social sustainability as well as contribution to Environmental Societal Governance are now expected of all businesses.

When it comes to manufacturing, the concept of Monozukuri dictates that great care should be taken when using resources so as not to be wasteful or frivolous.

It should be in harmony with nature and should be of value to society. When an item or human effort is used, there needs to be a benefit for society and, at the same time, the balance between production, resources and society should be maintained.

In a world where innovation is a consistent buzzword, it's easy to forget that some of the best ideas come from time-tested traditions.

Japan has a long history of creating quality products, and there is much we can learn from the country’s approach.

By applying the principles of Monozukuri, we can create products that are not only functional, efficient and reliable, but also aesthetically pleasing, timeless and – most importantly – sustainable.

The author is Epson Regional Head, East and West