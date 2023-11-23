Columnists Makueni biodiesel project delivers climate, socio-economic solutions

By GEORGE WACHIRA

In the years following Kyoto Protocol which came into force in 2005, investors descended on Global South countries signing partnerships to grow oil crops (oil palm, jatropha, croton, castor oil ) to extract oil for blending with fossil diesel into biodiesel to reduce emissions.

Carbon offsetting and trading had become popular climate concepts and business activities. Here in Kenya, the energy authorities set up a National Biofuels Committee (I served as vice-chairman) to coordinate the implementation of biofuels projects.

As sustainability concepts took root, the entire bio-fuels logic as a climate solution came under scrutiny. Experts analysed entire biodiesel carbon footprints, including threats and impacts on food security as bio-crops competed with food crops for acreage and water.

Specifically, Southeast Asia became a case study as existing forests (carbon sinks) were felled to plant more palm oil crops for biodiesel exports. By 2010, enthusiasm and investments in biodiesels across the world, including Kenya, had rapidly evaporate.

The 2015 Paris Climate Accord focused primarily on actual reduction of fossil fuels use, which prompted accelerated investments in renewable energy and other carbon reduction technologies.

However, electrification options for some transport segments like aviation and shipping have remained a nightmare, making them ripe opportunities for biodiesel use to reduce emissions.

I suspect the Makueni Biodiesel project by ENI is targeting exports of biodiesel to the world markets for ultimate use probably in Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAFs). I have read the investor ENI biodiesel business and environmental model which appears to meet key sustainability, and socio-economic criteria.

Much of Makueni, and indeed Ukambani is semi-arid, which means minimum competition with food crops. Indeed, the chosen biodiesel crops (castor and croton) will make Makueni greener with increased forest cover and carbon sink. Exports of biodiesel and potential carbon credits will earn more dollars for Kenya, while socio-economic attributes include value chain jobs and incomes in farming and agro-processing.

I understand that the entreprise will additionally include reprocessing of used cooking oil from hotels, institutions and homes across Kenya, which will form part of biodiesel exports after creating many jobs along the value chain. Cotton seed oil, a by-product from the textile sector, will also be part of the biodiesel menu.

I recently found young boys collecting croton (mukinduri) seeds from under three giant croton trees in my Mathira farm, to sell to a roving agent who will presumably deliver them to Makueni. Yes, young “hustlers” in the making.

The writer is a petroleum consultant. [email protected]