Protect water catchment areas to support sustainable irrigation

As climate change speeds up and water scarcity becomes a crisis, the need to protect water catchment areas has never been more urgent.

Water catchment areas act as magnets and land reservoirs, capturing and filtering rainwater that ultimately finds its way to our streams, rivers, dams and underground aquifers.

In Kenya, water availability is expected to drop to 230 cubic meters per person per annum by 2025 due to climate change and overuse of forest resources.

As of 2010, Kenya had approximately 7-8 million acres of land under agriculture but only 345,000 acres (five percent) of that was under irrigation.

This has the potential to more than double by 2030 and as such there is significant potential to increase acreage under irrigated agriculture in Kenya. Hence, the need for water catchment areas protection and conservation as they become crucial tools for water management, ecosystem conservation and community support.

The Kenya 2019-2029 Agricultural Transformation and Growth Strategy envisions the expansion of irrigation infrastructure to cover 150,000 acres through rehabilitating existing dams and creating new large-scale farms. This will, however, only be possible if we also focus on the preservation of water catchment areas in our quest to increase agricultural productivity.

Beyond agriculture, water catchment areas address climate-induced challenges. The increasing frequency and severity of droughts highlights the need for rainwater storage solutions to reduce crop failure and increase agricultural resilience.

They also conserve biodiversity by preserving local ecosystems and preventing soil erosion.

Pillar 9 of the Kenya 2019-2029 Agricultural Transformation and Growth Strategy focuses on sustainability and crisis management by actively monitoring two key food system risks.

These key risks include sustainable and climate-smart natural resource management, including sustainable irrigation and water basin health, soil quality and land use, and crisis management for pests, diseases, climate and global price shocks.

To manage these risks, focusing on sustainable irrigation and water basin health are crucial factors towards the efforts to fill up dams and other reservoirs for irrigation. However, filling up dams takes sacrifices that may not be visible to all, such as ensuring that the water catchment zones must be left undisturbed to fill the dams.

National development stakeholders, including land policy makers, must work to ensure the ecosystem is conserved in a productive and hopefully profitable manner through our livestock operations.

In Kenya’s Athi River Water Catchment Basin, listed agribusiness firm Kakuzi Plc is a good example of water catchment conservation for agricultural production. On its nearly 14,000 hectares of land, Kakuzi uses 4,000 hectares of water catchment areas to feed its 19 dams.

To maintain these catchments at an optimum level for harvesting rainwater, Kakuzi grazes livestock and grows pasture for animal feed.

Some say this is idle land, however, minus this water catchment area conservation, there would be no meaningful agribusiness in Kakuzi as the farmland is at the heart of an arid and semi-arid (ASAL) region.

Kakuzi relies squarely on rainwater that runs-off, infiltrates and percolates to fill its 19 earth dams which hold more than 12 million cubic meters of water, and recharge underground aquifers. This also means Kakuzi does not compete for water with other users. It is self-sufficient.

Conservation and preservation of such water catchment areas becomes imperative to facilitative sustainable irrigation of its avocado, macadamia and blueberry orchards.

The water in these dams is used to sustainably meet the heavy watering needs for the plants and livestock at Kakuzi and would otherwise go to waste.

In Kenya where water catchment areas are under stress, best practices in reservoir management are key to ecological health. Riparian zones around water bodies are critical to maintaining ecological balance.

They act as natural buffers, filter pollutants, reduce soil erosion and provide habitat for diverse species. Guidelines recommend that at least 30 percent of riparian zones around reservoirs be preserved to protect these functions.

Including biodiversity in reservoir management plans further improves ecological outcomes. Reservoirs managed for ecosystem services like wildlife corridors and invasive species management have higher biodiversity.

According to Kenya Forest Service, reservoirs in Kenya’s Mau Forest have shown improved biodiversity when managed with conservation measures.

Kenya’s National Environmental Management Authority advises to integrate adaptive management practices like adjusting water levels based on ecological needs to maximise ecological benefits of reservoirs.