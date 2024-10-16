Supporting Kenya’s creative economy for sustainable growth and employability

Kenya is known for its rich cultural heritage and arts scene, showcasing immense talent and innovation.

Yet, despite this potential, the creative sector remains largely untapped, underfunded, and often seen as secondary to traditional industries like agriculture and technology. With the right backing from governmental and private institutions, however, Kenya’s creative industries could become a powerful engine for economic growth, job creation, and sustainable development.

The creative economy in Kenya is growing 60 percent faster than other economies in the world (Global statistics) and recent studies show that Kenya’s creative economy has the potential to contribute significantly to GDP, with projections indicating it could double its economic output. This potential highlights the urgent need for increased investment and targeted support for the arts.

One significant step toward empowering the creative economy is through skills development and formal education. The ACP-EU IGNITE Culture Programme, which supports cultural and creative industries in Africa, the Caribbean, and the Pacific regions, is driving these efforts in East Africa.

Implemented by the British Council and HEVA Fund, IGNITE works with local organisations like the Kenya Cultural Centre (KCC) to create structured, targeted interventions that can transform the sector.

A notable initiative under the programme is KCC’s effort to develop a formal curriculum for poets (under the guidance of TVET CDACC), an often-overlooked art form.

Poetry has emerged as one of Kenya's fastest-growing art forms, gaining recognition and inclusion in major arts festivals in Kenya such as the Kenya National Drama and Film Festival (KNDFF), the Kenya Music Festival (KMF), and the Kenya Music and Cultural Festival (KMCF).

However, poetry has not been recognised as a viable career path, and most poets lack the platforms and training to monetize their work.

In response, KCC created a needs-driven curriculum in 2023, developed after consulting 450 young poets from across the country. With 124 participants from 13 counties, the program graduated 83 poets after an intensive three-month training in Nairobi.

The Poetry Theatre Artists Training curriculum, which goes beyond poetry writing, equips participants with critical skills like Poetry Theatre performance, production, marketing, publishing, intellectual property (IP) management, entertainment law, and professional presentation.

Its approval by the TVET Authority signifies a major milestone, allowing any government-authorized technical college in Kenya to offer it. This formalization of creative careers breaks new ground and broadens the scope of traditional technical education.

While these developments are promising, government support alone isn’t enough. Creative investors and stakeholders must consider the sustainability of their contributions.

One-off funding or short-term projects will not transform the sector. Instead, long-term relationships and strategic partnerships are necessary to build a resilient creative ecosystem in Kenya. Organisations like HEVA Fund play a crucial role in connecting creatives with the necessary resources to thrive.

The arts sector also has broader applications beyond economic growth. It can engage with critical issues like climate change, social justice, and inclusive education, making it a powerful tool for societal change.

For instance, young people have used their creativity to raise awareness and drive action on issues such as femicide and the withdrawal of harmful bills. This demonstrates the sector’s power in shaping public discourse and mobilizing communities for a better future.

For Kenya’s creative economy to thrive, institutions — both governmental and private —must invest in sustainable support systems. This includes formalizing arts education, offering capacity-building programs, fostering partnerships that drive long-term growth, and exploring alternative funding mechanisms with sector-responsive terms.

By implementing these strategies, Kenya can unlock the full potential of its creative industries, transforming the arts into a dynamic and sustainable economic sector that enhances employability and contributes to the nation’s cultural and social fabric.

Dyonis Ndung'u is Team Leader at ACP-EU Culture Programme (Eastern Africa) - IGNITE Culture, British Council