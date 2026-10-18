The Kigali lesson Nairobi ignores

I visited Kigali last week after a four-year hiatus. Even then, Rwandan citizens didn’t queue at an immigration line at the arrivals hall at the airport. Absolutely never. Rwandan citizens breezed through e-gates: automated unmanned gates where you scan your passport on a machine and sail on to a peaceful arrivals terminal. They still do that today.

No ignominious fighting with Westerners standing unashamedly in the “Kenyans Only” queue after you arrive from their country that treated you like unwanted vermin at their Western immigration hall. (And the worst part is that the Kenyan immigration officer will still go ahead and serve them without batting an eyelid. It happens more often than I care to say.)

But that was just the opening slide to the visual presentation that is the Visit Rwanda experience. The rest of the city was just as tidy. The speed limit in the city is 60 kph and people obey it. Every boda boda rider wears a helmet, and so does every passenger.

One boda boda rider, one passenger. Not three or even four I’ve seen in Kenya, seated together with a goat and a sofa set. Our driver stopped at a zebra crossing in the middle of the road, turned round with a smirk and asked: “Do you Kenyans stop at zebra crossings?” He did not wait for an answer. “Here, even the boda bodas stop.” I had no rebuttal. The prosecution rested.

Our driver had picked us up in a Beyond Your Dreams (BYD) electric car, and that was no coincidence. Electric vehicles, spare parts, batteries and charging equipment are VAT zero-rated and exempt from import and excise duties. Since April 2026, public institutions must make at least 30 percent of new vehicle purchases electric.

And since January 2025, Kigali no longer registers new petrol motorcycles for public transport, so only electric motorbikes are allowed. Any guesses what that has done for noise pollution? The 2030 targets are 20 percent of buses, 30 percent of motorcycles and 8 percent of private cars.

The buses are keeping pace. When Kigali extended its dedicated bus lanes in April 2026, electric buses were introduced on four routes, with a target of roughly 300 buses, mostly electric, by June 2027. BasiGo, a Kenyan company, runs 52 electric buses in Rwanda and plans to reach 100 by year-end. The city’s transport company says public transport use is up about 30 percent since the reforms that began last December.

Here is the part that should embarrass us. Kigali’s bus lanes are for buses, and private cars stay out of them because someone enforces the rule. That is the entire secret. There is no special Rwandan gene for lane discipline, only a predictable consequence for breaking the rule.

Everyone I met in Kigali was proud of the Formula One news, and it is now official. F1 has agreed a 10-year deal for an African Grand Prix, the first Grand Prix in Africa since 1993. The circuit is yet to be built, in Bugesera, about 40 kilometres south of Kigali, alongside a new international airport under construction. It is designed by former driver Alex Wurz, with long-time F1 architect Tilke also involved. The first race is projected for the early 2030s.

I spoke to a Kenyan, who’s lived in Kigali for decades and he confirmed my fears. Kenyans of the buroti maguta maguta fame had already arrived and started buying land a few years ago. Because Kenyans never sleep, especially where there is growth on the horizon.

But the Rwandan government, which also doesn’t sleep, caught wind of it, since the entire urban land registry is digitised.

And by digitised, I mean not only that the physical land registry is digital, but also that individual parcels have been geolocated and tagged by a Kenyan company, no less. Consequently, the government put in limits on how much undeveloped land a foreign purchaser could buy and the digitised system flags any attempts by an individual to go above that.

Investments follow places that behave predictably. That Kigali is now offering houses in the $5 million range, many of which are sold out according to my source, speaks to a city that is now attracting interesting cross-border capital, from as far afield as West and Southern Africa. The Visit Rwanda global marketing campaign has also been wildly successful.

The gorilla circuit has generated exclusive, high-end lodges charging upwards of $25,000 a night and exclusive gorilla trekking tours starting at $15,000 per person. There have been plenty of American and European buyers at those prices.

Rwanda’s reputation as a safe haven and for delivering incredible tourist experiences has been built through a military-styled social and economic discipline.

And even if they’ve opened up their doors to the world, they maintain strict social norms and expectations on their visitors. So Kiambu Road citizens who are thinking of visiting Rwanda for Formula 1 in 2032, please take note. Your overlapping, “a-lane-is-a-suggestion” nonsense will get you thrown into jail faster than you can say “Thindigua Oyee!” Nimewawarn!

Carol Musyoka is a former banker and is currently a corporate governance specialist.