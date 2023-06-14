Columnists Why Africa is losing the battle to save its wetlands in spite of treaty

By JOHN KAKONGE

Wetlands have played, and continue to play, critical ecological functions in regulating water regimes and providing habitats supporting flora and fauna.

They are also of great economic, cultural, scientific and recreational value. Some 85 per cent of the world’s wetlands have declined in both quality and quantity since 2019.

In Africa, wetlands are threatened by several factors, including climate change, pollution, invasive alien species, human encroachment and subsequent habitat loss and degradation.

Degradation has continued unabated despite the important need for wetland conservation and efforts initiated through the 1971 Ramsar Convention on Wetlands of International Importance Especially as Waterfowl Habitat.

This is an intergovernmental treaty that provides the framework for the conservation and wise use of wetlands and their resources.

Despite its intentions, and the fact that over 90 per cent of United Nations member states are parties, the convention has failed to achieve its mandate. Some of the reasons for this include the following.

First, coordination is lacking in many African countries. While the convention is an international agreement, actions and policies are undertaken at the national level.

Many African countries struggle to determine the government departments responsible for coordinating a national strategy and creating national committees to bring together stakeholders from the government, the private sector, NGOs and agencies in the sphere of biodiversity.

In some cases, governments have failed to allocate responsibilities for the conservation of wetlands among departments for the environment, agriculture and fisheries.

A lack of political commitment to legislate and align policies and strategies in accordance with the Convention has often compounded the problem.

As a result, the convention’s objectives are often given low priority at the local level. Governments must honour their commitments to the convention.

Examples of good wetlands governance include Argentina, which has created a permanent protected area of peatland complexes that serve as the largest carbon sinks in the country; the wetland sponge cities of China, and the restoration of the Great North Bog in the United Kingdom.

