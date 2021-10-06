Editorials Expand storage to avoid frequent fuel price crises

An attendant at a fuel station in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author Summary The disclosure that the Treasury diverted fuel subsidy cash into payments to the SGR operator is a reminder that the solution to high fuel costs lies in addressing the myriad of levies and taxes.

It has been argued, including by this newspaper, that the fuel subsidy plan is not sustainable in the long term, and that the taxes charged on petroleum products must be moderated to account for the far-reaching effect of fuel prices on the cost of living.

The disclosure that the Treasury diverted fuel subsidy cash into payments to the SGR operator is a reminder that the solution to high fuel costs lies in addressing the myriad of levies and taxes.

It has been argued, including by this newspaper, that the fuel subsidy plan is not sustainable in the long term, and that the taxes charged on petroleum products must be moderated to account for the far-reaching effect of fuel prices on the cost of living.

Granted, it is accepted that the Treasury can reallocate resources to emerging priority areas within a budget cycle, which allows the government to respond to economic or social shocks, as was the case when the Covid-19 pandemic first hit Kenya.

However, this is normally done in a transparent manner with the involvement of Parliament, which provides the necessary check to ensure that the reason for the reallocation is genuine, and that the money is not taken from another critical expenditure item.

It is unfortunate therefore that Kenyans have been largely kept in the dark about the usage of the fuel subsidy cash, even as they continue to pay Sh5.40 per litre without getting the necessary relief in the most recent price review.

Focus must therefore turn to finding a lasting solution to the problem of high fuel prices, now that it is clear that a subsidy plan is prone to weaknesses and is not practical in the long term.

The promise by MPs to review the fuel taxes is a welcome start, as is the proposal to set up a board to oversee the subsidy funds — similar to the one that manages the Roads Maintenance Levy.

Equally important is the expansion of fuel storage in the country, which will help the country maintain large stocks that can help hedge against global price volatility.

Bulk storage means that the country can stockpile fuel when prices are friendlier. In case of unforeseen shocks that cause a spike in costs, it can draw on these reserves to lower the average cost of the product for consumers until prices normalise.

At the end of the day, stable energy charges will help the country attract investment especially in the manufacturing sector, and protect Kenyans from periodic price spikes that wreck household budgets.