Editorials KPA ripe for overhaul

A ship docks at the Port of Mombasa. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author Summary There is an urgent need for a complete clean up at the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) to kick out the corrupt who are bleeding the agency dry.

While the move to suspend certain individuals at the agency is laudable, the rot at the port calls for deeper changes.

Police have petitioned the Treasury to suspend two managers of the KPA amid investigations into a suspected container smuggling racket at the port of Mombasa believed to be depriving Kenya of tax revenues.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has asked Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani for the temporary removal of KPA’s general manager of port operations, Sudi Mwasinago, and the acting principal officer for ship operations, Evans Akunava.

Container smuggling and tax evasion offences cannot be carried out by just two individuals.

Such operations require a chain to be successful. This is why we insist on an overhaul.

While at it, the country needs a foolproof system to curb container theft and tax evasion. There are cutting edge systems and technologies that can seal the loopholes being exploited to deny the country revenues and steal from importers.

Further, officials engaged in the illegal dealings should face the full force of the law. The country must say No to wanton theft of public resources and abuse of office.