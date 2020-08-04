Companies Railways retirees fail to stop sale of assets

Kenya Railways pension scheme property behind Technical University in Nairobi. The scheme is embroiled in land dispute with a trustee. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Members of the Kenya Railways Retirement Benefits Scheme have lost a bid to stop their trustees from disposing part of their multi-billion shilling asset investments in Nairobi and Mombasa.

In a petition filed by five members of the Scheme challenging the planned disposal of assets, the retirees wanted the trustees to first collect outstanding balances of previous sale proceeds in the sum of Sh892 million before proceeding with current exercise.

They wanted court to issue an order restraining the trustees from awarding tender for selling four prime land parcels situated in Nairobi and Mombasa cities.

The properties in Nairobi include a 0.48-acre plot located in Hurlingham, a 43-acre land in Ngara and 0.71 acres which is on Kindaruma Road off Ngong Road.

In Mombasa, the Trustees intend to dispose a land measuring 2.67 acres on Chambilo Road, Kizingo area comprising two four-storey block of flats each comprising 16 units of two bedrooms each.

In their court papers, the retirees said they had challenged the planned disposal on behalf of 7,000 other members of the Scheme, which is reported to own properties worth at least Sh20 billion.

The court heard that the disposal of the assets was in accordance with the resolution dated April 24, 2015, so as to raise cash for member payments.

However, Justice Bernard Eboso dismissed the petition on grounds that it was prematurely before the court and so he lacked jurisdiction to issue the orders sought by the retirees.

While sitting at the Nairobi Environment and Lands Court, Justice Eboso found that the retirees had not exhausted the primary dispute resolution mechanisms provided for in the internal rules of Scheme before moving to court.

“Our courts have oftentimes stated that, where there is a clear procedure for redress of any particular grievance prescribed by the Constitution or an Act of Parliament, that procedure should be exhausted before the jurisdiction of the court is invoked,” said justice Eboso.

He allowed an objection raised against the petition by the Trustees’ representative Ms Victoria Mulwa.

The judge added that Section 46 of the Retirement Benefits Act contains the framework in relation to resolution of disputes relating to decisions made by managers, administrators, custodians or trustees of Retirement Benefits Schemes.

Ms Mulwa told court that on October 25, 2019 the trustees resolved to dispose some of the assets of the Scheme to improve the Scheme’s liquidity level in compliance with the Retirement Benefits Authority Regulations.