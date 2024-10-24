Jubilee and DTB launch flexible insurance premium pay option

Jubilee Health Insurance in partnership with Diamond Trust Bank (DTB), has launched a digital system for payment of insurance premiums.

The option, known as Lipa Polepole, allows customers to pay premiums in flexible installments that match their budgets until completion.

“This innovation is a game-changer for the industry,” said Njeri Jomo, chief executive of Jubilee Health Insurance.

“We understand that today’s customers need flexibility, convenience, and affordability. Our solution delivers all of these, allowing them to get the coverage they need without the burden of upfront payments. This milestone reflects our commitment to making healthcare accessible to everyone, regardless of their financial situation,” she added.

Jubilee said the payments would be processed through an online portal.

“Now, with this online process, customers can complete their health insurance transactions in just five easy steps using their mobile phones. Whether purchasing a new health insurance policy or renewing an existing one, customers can apply, select an instalment plan, and receive instant approval—ensuring they are covered right away,” the company said.

In the partnership, DTB will provide the financial infrastructure for managing instalment payments, ensuring customers experience a smooth and reliable payment process.

“We are proud to collaborate with Jubilee Health Insurance on this transformative solution, which directly addresses the challenge of affordability in health insurance. At DTB, we are committed to driving financial inclusion by offering flexible payment options that make it easier for more Kenyans to access essential healthcare services” said Nasim Devji, Group chief executive of DTB.

“This partnership allows us to leverage our financial expertise to provide solutions that reduce the financial burden on individuals and families, ensuring that health coverage is within reach for a larger portion of the population,” she added.

The Kenya Demographic and Health Survey 2022 report released by the KNBS earlier this year shows that an estimated 95 percent of men and women in Kenya don’t have health insurance—illustrating the magnitude of the financial pain whenever they fall ill.