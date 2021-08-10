Economy Bill to fast-track civil service pension gets Parliament approval

National Treasury building. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By JOHN MUTUA

More by this Author Summary Parliament has backed legal changes that will see retirees get their pension three months upon exit from Civil Service.

The Committee on Finance and National Planning backed the Pensions Amendment Bill 2020, which seeks to end delays in retirement benefits.

The committee added a clause that will compel line ministries and agencies to present signed paperwork of a retiree to the Treasury within a month after an officer exit to speed up payment of the benefits.

Retirees have for years endured delays in receiving their pension pay even after receiving necessary approvals from line ministries and agencies due to legal gaps, pushing them into financial struggles.

“The amendment is to set a timeline of 30 days for transmission of a retiree’s documents/file by the ministry or department where a retiree was working to the Pensions Department.

“Therefore, to require the Pension Department to process the pension within 60 days,” the committee said in its report.

The Treasury has blamed delayed pension payments for late submission of the approved documents of retirees by the line ministries and agencies.

Retired civil servants receive a quarter of their pension (lump sum) in the first instalment, and the balance is paid every month.

The Treasury projected that pension pay would hit Sh111.14 billion in the year ended June.sion burden.