Rising food, electricity prices push May inflation up to 5.1pc

“The food and non-alcoholic beverages index increased by two percent between April 2024 and May 2024. The prices of spinach, kale, tomatoes and Irish potatoes increased by 18.2, 15, 14 and 6.2 percent, respectively,” the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) said on Friday.
The rise in inflation through May is the first since January, which ends a three-month run of disinflation- a falling rate of inflation.
Despite the uptick, the rate of inflation remains only slightly above the government’s mid-point target of five percent.
Improved rainfall over the past six months has helped lower food prices while the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has raised interest rates to curb second-round inflationary effects while stabilising the foreign exchange rate to put checks on imported inflation from a weaker Kenyan shilling.
Recent floods have, however, threatened to crawl back some of the gains made especially on food inflation after the destruction of crops.
The government’s inflation sweet spot is set at between 2.5 percent and 7.5 percent with five percent being the midpoint.