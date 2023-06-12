Arts Transformers: Rise of the Beasts almost delivers

Transformers. FILE PHOTO | POOL

By STANSLAUS MANTHI

One significant takeaway from Transformers: Rise of the Beast is the appreciation for the fortunate circumstances in which we live, where a major studio can confidently entrust a young, African American director with such substantial intellectual property and budget.

This positive trend can be attributed, in part, to the success of Black Panther, helmed by Ryan Coogler, and the talent demonstrated by Steven Caple Jr in his previous work, such as Creed 2, which he wrote and directed.

Commencing with the discussion of direction seems appropriate, as it unequivocally emerges as one of the most exceptional aspects of this film.

Transformers: Rise of the Beast marks the seventh instalment of the renowned Transformers franchise, which originated from the toys created by Hasbro.

It is crucial to acknowledge that five of the previous Transformers films were helmed by Michael Bay, while the recent one (Bumblebee) and this entry serve as more of a reboot for the franchise.

Bay's directorial contributions showcased a fluctuating quality, ranging from impressive to mediocre to acceptable, occasionally devolving into a CGI-slugfest.

Nevertheless, their ongoing relevance can be attributed to their ability to fulfil the primary objective of a studio film, which is generating substantial revenue.

Now, with the arrival of the seventh film, a notable development awaits—the long-awaited introduction of the Maximals, raising questions about whether this addition is a genuine narrative progression or simply a marketing ploy.

In this film, it's important to familiarise ourselves with two groups: the Autobots and the Maximals.

Autobots are sentient robots from the Transformers franchise that have the ability to transform into vehicles like cars, trucks, and aeroplanes.

They strive to blend in with human society while fighting against the antagonistic Decepticons. Maximals, on the other hand, are descendants of the Autobots and appear in the Beast Wars series.

They are heroic Transformers who adopt the forms of animals to seamlessly blend in with their surroundings.

The story

Optimus Prime and the Autobots find themselves facing their most formidable test to date as a new and immensely destructive threat looms over the entire planet.

To safeguard Earth from this impending peril, they are compelled to join forces with an influential group of Transformers called the Maximals.

What worked

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts skillfully combines nostalgia and excitement, offering a captivating story that evokes the charm of classic Saturday morning cartoons.

It effortlessly appeals to both children and adults, satisfying their craving for adrenaline-pumping action.

The film showcases remarkable proficiency in its cinematography and direction, effectively capturing the intricately choreographed fight sequences that dominate the screen.

Each robot's unique silhouette in the character design facilitates easy recognition and distinction, particularly during the intense action scenes and transformation process.

By setting the story in 1994, the director adeptly immerses the audience in that era, employing music, set design, and references to create an authentic atmosphere.

The memorable soundtrack resonates particularly well with millennials, further enhancing the overall experience. Humour is cleverly infused into the film, precisely timed to punctuate the right moments and amplify the enjoyment.

The voice actors give an exceptional performance, The powerful narration at the outset promptly immerses the viewer, enthralling them from the very beginning of the film

Unlike its predecessors, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts manages to avoid cringeworthy moments, excessive sexualisation, unnecessary lengthiness, or distracting lens flares.

While it may not achieve the status of a masterpiece, the film consistently delivers entertaining content that remains true to the essence of the franchise.

Contrary to the notion that human characters lack appeal in Transformers films, this movie effectively handles its human characters.

Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback deliver compelling performances, portraying multi-dimensional characters with relatable story arcs.

Ramos' character navigates a crossroads in life while caring for his younger brother, while Fishback's character yearns for recognition as an artefact researcher.

Rooting for these characters comes naturally, adding depth to the overall narrative. Additionally, Pete Davidson's portrayal of Mirage stands out among the robots in disguise.

While the MacGuffin driving the plot forward may be generic for a Transformers film, it takes a backseat to the film's primary attraction—the exhilarating battles between giant robots.

Rise of the Beasts consistently delivers copious amounts of the thrilling robot-on-robot action that fans crave.

What did not work

As a fervent fan of Transformers, my anticipation for Rise of the Beasts was fueled by the inclusion of the Maximals, particularly as Beast Wars (1996) served as my introduction to the franchise.

However, it is disheartening to witness these beloved characters relegated to secondary roles in their own story. Cheetor and Rhinox, in particular, are deprived of significant screen time and fail to fully demonstrate their potential.

This missed opportunity leaves me yearning for an epic exploration of these characters.

Regrettably, the film suffers from repetitive action sequences and pacing issues that detract from the overall experience.

The constant quick shifting between different action set pieces disrupts the narrative flow, and improved editing, particularly in the second act, would have sustained a more engaging momentum.

Additionally, one aspect that could have been improved in the movie was the absence of a truly compelling and menacing threat.

The villains in Rise of the Beasts were rather forgettable and felt like a lower-tier version of Lockdown, a villain from Transformers: Age of Extinction.

While the characters in the film are thoughtfully developed, it is the relationship between the main character and his younger brother that proves to be the most captivating.

Rather than solely focusing on the dynamics between the human and robot characters, delving deeper into the bond shared by the human characters alongside their robotic counterparts would have been preferable.

The film concludes by setting the stage for an expansion of the Hasbro universe. While the concept of a shared universe is pervasive among studios, the track record of such endeavours often falls short of expectations.

Although there may be potential for success, it is wise to approach this with cautious optimism, considering the historical outcomes of similar attempts.

Summary

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, in essence, is a well-directed and enjoyable film that possesses the nostalgic charm of a Saturday morning cartoon.

However, its overall impact may vary depending on one's initial expectations and motivations for engaging with the story.

It is important to acknowledge that leaving the movie theatre, my first impression was that the primary purpose of the film was to promote and sell Hasbro toys.

