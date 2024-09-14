June Chepkemei’s struggle to dispel misconceptions about herself

June Chepkemei takes garrulous pleasure in being the adult in the room. She was unlike the other children growing up. She could earn money, take care of her younger brothers, milk the cows, sell the milk and plan the week—all signs that she was more adult than child.

The naive and the willfully blind will say that she missed out on a childhood, and they would be right. But we all make a Faustian bargain, and say what you may about the devil, he honours his due. Those early years serve as the backdrop to her tenure as CEO of the Kenya Tourism Board, a far cry from the days she started life in Nairobi as a mama mboga. “People think I am naive,” she says. “I am not.”

She? She is just an ordinary girl, she says. Githeri, in particular, sits on her iron throne. And like any ordinary girl out there, she has her struggles: motherhood. She cuts to fit and can’t always say exactly what’s on her mind, but who can? And, of course, the albatross around her neck, the misconception that she is a naivete. But she’s content with her lot, playing the cards life has dealt her. It’s not a bad hand, really. In fact, it’s a pity that the English language hasn’t also adopted the German word mitfreude (“to rejoice in another’s joy”), but only its negative opposite—schadenfreude.

What’s it like being you?

It’s liberating.

Define liberating.

You are free to be the best of yourself. You are doing you, in your element, in your authenticity. Just being a normal human being.

What do you like best about yourself?

Haha! I am daring. I didn’t know until I realised I was different.

How did you realise that?

When you feel that the way you perceive things and express yourself is different. The risks that you take in life don’t seem normal to everyone.

Did you think you’d end up here?

I thought I was going to be an entrepreneur. I found myself here.

What is the first thing you did when you got here?

Meet with staff and let them know that work is fun. Be you, do you, and bring the best of yourself.

How do you let your hair down?

We promote tourism through Magical Kenya, but we are not tourists. Our assignment is to make other people enjoy what we offer as a country—but you don't think of yourself as a tourist.

What’s your favourite destination?

I treasure diverse experiences. Whether that be the coast or the lake, all holidays are unique.

Are you a beach or bush person?

Adventure, but more of a bush person haha! I am a village girl deep down.

What was your childhood like?

I was an adult in my childhood. I took on responsibilities at an early age—my mother had prepared me to be a house manager. I was adulting. I am the second last born in a family of eight—my sisters are older; I have three brothers before me and one after. I grew up with my brothers as my sisters had already left home.

Kenya Tourism Board CEO June Chepkemei. Photo credit: Pool

What do you remember most about your childhood?

It was super structured. Every moment counted. I would have to get up before 5 am, we would milk the cows at 6 am, at 6.30 am we would be at the roadside collecting milk from other farmers. My weekends would be days to plan the week, because there was no time to plan during the week.

How does that affect the kind of adult you are now?

At some point, I felt ready for retirement. I have been an adult all my life. I was always ahead of my peers in everything—by the time I was graduating with my classmates whom we had sat KCSE, I was already a manager while they were looking for internships. I had been cultured to have control of my life.

How then do you remain spontaneous in your life?

Spontaneity has to fit into the structure. I am clear on who I am and what I do for fun and business. I had not planned for this interview, well, just the structured part of it haha!

I see a ring, is it safe to assume you are married? And, are you raising your children, if any, the way you were raised?

I try to give them structure. I grew up in the village and my parents brought us up to be adults. I want my children to take charge of their lives. My son published a book at the age of nine. My daughter has been debating internationally. I have trained them to take charge of their lives. My daughter is a stickler for order.

What’s an aspect of motherhood that you struggle with?

Wanting your children to see the world from your point of view, but then you realise you are different. Sometimes you think you are fun, but they think you are boring! Even the way they introduce themselves: “My name is so and so, I was born on this day and I am straight.”

Things have changed. We grew up with metaphors, they, they just hit it straight.

What’s been the most difficult lesson you’ve learned as a mother?

Don’t impose your thoughts and beliefs on your children.

How are you like your children?

I am outspoken. We don’t hold back.

How do you reconcile the village girl with the city CEO you are now?

I am still a village girl in the city. My appreciation of what a family is is influenced by how I was brought up in the village. We are still very traditional in an urban setup.

You are many things to many people, who are you to you?

I am so much a Kenyan doing my best to make Kenya a better place.

That is a very PR answer…

It’s true! I enjoy being just me. I am no different; I crack jokes in the boardroom, and I also get annoyed in the same room. I am authentic.

What do you do just for you?

Quite boring things. When I need my energy back, I read. It’s what cools my brain.

What’s one book you’ve read that has stayed with you?

I cannot say haha! Kenyans will come for me.

Come on…

Haha! I swear. I shall tell you but don’t write it. [Whispers something I can but won’t write.] The one I can tell you in public is “Surrounded by Idiots” [by Thomas Erickson]. Everyone should read it.

What did you take away from the book?

That we are different. We are often judging others based on our school of thought, but we are all unique, and your right does not make mine wrong.

Speaking of idiots, what’s a misconception people have about you?

That I am naive. People judge others based on their school of thought. Some think I don’t deserve this role, yet others think it suits my personality. Just don’t be naive.

Perhaps this will sound gendered. But what has been your experience in a male-dominated industry with the tag “naive” as an albatross?

It’s not easy because of the societal construction of the role of a woman and how a woman should behave and lead in the home. I don’t think of myself as a woman in leadership—I have never had to use my gender for anything.

How do you show love to yourself?

By allowing myself to be me. I can go downtown and do ordinary things like an ordinary Kenyan, I don’t limit my exposure because of the office.

What matters to you now?

The burden of the young people. I feel that we owe these young people a chance to be the best they can be. I want to be part of the solution to the current struggle of young Kenyans, who make up 70 percent of the population. I have stood up for who I am and if everyone is given a chance to be themselves, they will excel and we will have a better country.

What’s the kindest thing someone has done for you?

Kenyans are kind. You should have asked what is the worst thing someone has done to me.

Which is what?

A girl I met on campus; she was struggling, I took her home, organised a fundraiser for her, and trusted her. I would give her my ATM to run errands and got her a job…and then she just came and messed me up.

How has that changed your relationships?

I have learned not to be too trusting. Be human but be kind to yourself, don’t overexpose yourself to where people can take advantage of your kindness.

What is the one thing you can’t forgive?

I am a Christian, so I can forgive anything haha! But I do not appreciate characters who undermine others. Every single human being has value. I started my life in Nairobi as a mama mboga and I would shop in Gikomba at 3 am. The makanga would wait for me every morning, and the street children would carry my stuff from Marikiti to the railway terminus. That’s the kind of people we have in this country.

What is that mama mboga telling the CEO now?

Stay true to myself. Half of the time I am not aware I am CEO. I have a job to do, to lead a team and deliver the numbers.

What will people miss about you when you are gone?

[long silence] Authenticity, a woman who dares to dream and a Kenyan who inspired many young people to be the best they can be

What is an unusual thing that you love?

I love my legs being grabbed.

You need to provide context.

Haha! You see why I didn’t want to say it. Let’s then say I just love githeri. I could live on githeri. I eat it all the time. I am very health conscious.

What’s the soundtrack of your life at the moment?

We are a creative musical family. We make literal soundtracks. My husband is a musician. We spend most of our weekends if we are not playing golf or on an adventure, we are making music. He writes the chords then makes music—then we sing.

Can I play you some?