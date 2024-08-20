Employee development: How firms can get return on investment from trainings

In our robust office corridors in Westlands, Nairobi, two prominent companies approached employee development in vastly different ways, with one reaping the benefits of a lean, focused strategy while the other struggled under the weight of outdated practices.

At InnovateTech, a thriving tech company, the management understood that traditional training methods were failing to yield the desired results. Employees often sat through hours of irrelevant content that did little to address their immediate needs.

To combat this, the firm implemented a lean learning approach, focusing on delivering training that was directly applicable to their employees' day-to-day specific tasks.

Employees then were encouraged to learn in short, targeted bursts and immediately apply their newfound knowledge to real-world projects.

The result? Increased engagement, higher retention of information, and a noticeable boost in overall productivity that impacted the company’s bottom-line.

Conventional training

On the other hand, Traditional Corp, a well-established light assembly and manufacturing company, continued to rely heavily on conventional training programmes.

Their approach involved mandating employees to attend lengthy sessions on topics that were often disconnected from their daily responsibilities.

They put out requests for proposals on general training themes into media and then required training firms to provide a myriad of useless paperwork, such as three years of audited financial statements and other idiotic requirements unrelated to the actual training content needed.

The results came, as an example, mid-level managers were required to sit through a three-day workshop on advanced conflict resolution, despite the fact that many had no pressing need for these skills in their current roles as no overt labour disputes or management conflicts occurred in the prior 12 months.

Employees frequently complained about the lack of relevance and the time wasted on training sessions that failed to address their immediate challenges.

It seems more like someone in management was trying to reward friends or family in training firms by propelling business their way instead of thinking through the usefulness or pedagogy of the training itself.

The result yielded a demotivated workforce with little improvement in performance, as employees struggled to see the value in the training they received, and did not apply much, if any, of the learning. So, the training expenditures did not result in adequate return on investment.

Research by Steve Glaveski highlights the flaws in traditional learning and development programmes. The research points out that organisations worldwide spend endless billions of shillings on training, yet the majority of these programmes prove remarkably ineffective.

Many employees attend training sessions that are not aligned with their immediate needs, leading to poor retention of information and minimal impact on their job performance.

A post-training evaluation of the training filled out by employees does not serve as an adequate arbiter of training effectiveness but rather only shows whether employees tolerated their time in the training room, not whether any performance output increased as a result.

Lean learning

The above ineffectiveness stems from the fact that training often occurs at the wrong time, focuses on the wrong content, and fails to incorporate the necessary feedback loops to reinforce learning.

The research advocates for a concept of lean learning that emphasises the importance of learning just what is needed, applying it immediately, receiving feedback, and refining understanding to capture and implement useful improvements. It becomes a cycle that enhances both retention and applicability.

Further, research by Dewi Niati, Zulkifli Siregar, and Yudi Prayoga supports the notion that effective training significantly impacts job performance and career development.

Their study demonstrates that well-designed training programmes, coupled with strong employee motivation, can lead to improved job performance and career advancement.

This additional research underscores the importance of not only providing relevant training but also fostering an environment that motivates employees to apply what they learn in their work.

Leaders who harness the full potential of these research insights must shift their focus from traditional training metrics, such as credits earned, to outcomes generated. Many industry associations utilise this absurd notion of continuing education credits or points earned.

In reality, designing training programmes that are short, targeted, and immediately applicable to employees' current roles is far more effective with tremendous returns on investment.

By adopting a lean learning approach, entities can ensure that training is relevant, timely, and effective.

Additionally, incorporating real-time feedback mechanisms and encouraging peer learning can enhance the impact of these programmes, ensuring that employees not only retain what they learn, but also apply it in ways that drive business outcomes.

Organisations looking to implement the new training strategies should start by reevaluating their current training programmes. They should ask themselves first whether the content is relevant to employees' immediate needs and second, whether it is delivered in a way that encourages practical application.

Companies should also consider leveraging technology to provide personalised, just-in-time learning opportunities that cater to individual employee needs. By focusing on the practical application of learning and providing ongoing support, firms can create a more motivated and capable workforce.

On the side of employees, understanding the value of effective training is crucial in selecting the right organisation to work for. Employees in their careers should seek out companies that prioritise relevant, real-world training and foster an environment of continuous learning.

Employee alignment

When considering new job opportunities, employees can inquire about the company's approach to training and development, looking for signs that the organisation values practical, outcome-driven learning over traditional, credit-based programs.

By aligning themselves with forward-thinking organisations, employees can enhance their own career development and job performance.

In short, the shift from traditional learning and development programmes to a lean learning approach represents a critical evolution in how organisations develop their employees, save money, and increase profits.

By focusing on relevant, real-time learning and applying it directly to work, companies can improve both individual and organisational performance.

Moreover, by fostering motivation and providing ongoing support, entities can ensure that their employees remain engaged and capable, driving sustained success in today's fast-paced business environment.

The two research studies clearly demonstrate the value of the new approach, offering a roadmap for companies and employees alike to navigate the complexities of modern professional development.