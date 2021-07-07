Counties NMS eyes Sh5bn funding for underground parking plan

By COLLINS OMULO

More by this Author Summary The plan to convert Machakos Country Bus and Nairobi Law Courts parking area into underground lots has moved a step closer to reality with the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) receiving interest from international private investors.

The Major General Mohamed Badi-led administration said they are looking at investors to pump in at least Sh5 billion in the project in a public-private partnership.

Mr Badi said they have received interest from international companies in two European countries, one from Austria, who are interested in partnering in the project.

According to the plan, the successful investor will build and operate the two projects, and once they get their investment back, they will hand them over to NMS.

He said they are working together with the newly-established Public Private Partnership Directorate, domiciled at the National Treasury, headed by Director General Chris Kirigua.

“We have engaged him and he is very positive. He has already contacted the two countries which have expressed interest to enter under a 25-year PPP programme. We are hoping for a positive reply soon,” said Mr Badi.

In March, NMS announced plans to develop underground parking at Sunken Park and eventually Machakos Bus Park.

As part of the plan, the popular upcountry bus park will be turned into an underground parking silo, made up of a multi-storey parking area that will be digitally operated, where motorists will be charged hourly for parking in the building.

“A motorist will come pay through mobile money, leave his or her car there and it will be parked for you in whichever floor of that building,” he said.

Maj-Gen Badi said the move is part of a bigger plan to integrate hourly parking regime in Nairobi where the national government agency intends to convert a number of parking areas in the capital into underground parking bays.

The NMS boss said the plan will mirror one already being implemented by the Holy Family Basilica where the church put up a multi-storeyed parking bay with 536 parking slots, increasing it from 120 parking spaces.