Counties North Rift counties fail to repay Sh7.6bn water loans

Although the loan repayments are factored in the current water tariffs being used for billing, the service providers collect but do not remit the funds to the agency.

A State agency which took a Sh7.6 billion loan to develop water infrastructure is unable to repay the amount after the works were handed over to county governments in line with the law.

The infrastructure is currently being operated and maintained by respective Water Service Providers (WSP) or Community Organisations in compliance with provisions of the Water Act, 2016.

Lake Victoria North Water Works Development Agency said although the loan repayments are factored in the current water tariffs being used for billing, the service providers collect but do not remit the funds to the agency for onward transmission to the Treasury.

“The main reasons are that most of the WSP are underperforming and in most cases being subsidised by county governments,” Mr Peter Ngongi, the agency’s chief executive told MPs.

Lake Victoria North Water Works Development Agency borrowed Sh774.96 million from KfW, a German state-owned investment, and development bank to finance cluster 1 of the Nzoia Water and Sewerage Company. It also borrowed another Sh728.05 million for the same cluster.

The agency went for Sh1.22 billion and a further Sh3.49 billion for cluster 2 of the Nzoia Water and Sewerage Company.

It also secured Sh1.38 billion from the International Development Agency for the development of Eldoret Water and Sewerage Company.

The agency told the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee that the water service providers are firmly under the control of county governments with the agency having no control.

“Though the infrastructure has been developed by the national government, there are no elaborate measures put in place to oblige the WPS on repayment of the loan due to a number of constraints.

Mr Ngongi told the Opiyo Wandayi-led committee that the agency has on several occasions agreed with the WSPs to open loan accounts with loan repayment as the first charge on all the WSPs revenue accounts before any transfers are made but that has not been honored.