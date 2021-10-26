Counties Upcountry buses slash fares by 20pc as night travel resumes

Easy Coach Bus Terminus located along Haile Selassie Avenue. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU | NMG

By BONFACE OTIENO

More by this Author Summary A spot check showed that passengers travelling to Mombasa from Nairobi are now paying Sh1,200 compared to Sh1, 500 three months ago.

Commuter fares on key long-distance routes have dropped by up to 20 percent on low demand as public service vehicles (PSVs) resume full operations after the State lifted the nationwide curfew last week on declining Covid-19 cases.

A spot check showed that passengers travelling to Mombasa from Nairobi are now paying Sh1,200 compared to Sh1, 500 three months ago while those headed to Kisumu from the capital city are parting with up to Sh1,200 against an old rate of Sh1,650.

On the Nairobi-Nakuru route, commuter fares have dropped to Sh400 from Sh500, a 20 percent decline.

“We have reduced our fares because we are now carrying passengers up to full capacity. We thank the government for lifting the night curfew,” said an official of Guardian Bus Service, who spoke to the Business Daily in confidence.

Easycoach managing director Azym Dossa said the bus company has resumed night travel and has lowered its fares by up to 10 percent.

The review means that the firm will now charge Sh1,500 on the Kisumu-Nairobi route, Sh1,350 between Nairobi and Eldoret and Sh1,600 from Nairobi-Busia.

“Easycoach is currently operating with few buses tonight and we look forward to adding more buses as demand rises,” said Mr Dossa.

ENA Coach is charging Sh1,200 to ferry passengers to Kisii, Kisumu and Homa Bay as well as Awendo and Rongo, up from Sh1,500, representing a 20 percent drop.

At Mololine Services, passengers are paying Sh1,200 to Kisumu, Sh800 to Eldoret and Sh400 to Nakuru. The operator previously charged Sh1,400 to Kisumu, Sh1,000 to Eldoret and Sh500 to Nakuru.

Mash East Africa is charging Sh1,500 to ferry passengers to Malindi, down from Sh1,800– a drop of 17 percent. On the Nairobi- Mombasa route it is charging Sh1,200 from Sh1,500, a drop of 20 percent.

The easing of curfew restrictions is set to offer relief to inter-county traders who had been dealt a blow given the economic dominance of Nairobi and Mombasa.

