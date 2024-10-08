Data privacy and protection in Kenya: The new corporate risk

Technological innovations have significantly altered the operational landscape of corporate Kenya. With these changes, concerns about data privacy have grown. And Kenyans are increasingly conscious of their digital footprint and demand greater control over their personal information.

Globally, the urgency for comprehensive data protection has led to the creation of stringent regulations. Kenya has taken commendable steps in this direction with the enactment of the Data Protection Act (DPA) in 2019.

Since the Act's introduction, awareness of data subjects' rights has grown. Individuals are now more empowered to question how their personal data is used and shared. Critical rights under the Act, including the right to access, to be informed, and to erasure, are driving changes in how organisations handle personal data.

Corporate Kenya has responded swiftly to this new reality. Many businesses have adjusted their data processing practices to foster trust with their customers by adopting more transparent measures.

These include clear privacy policies and obtaining explicit consent from individuals before collecting their data. Some have gone further, appointing data protection officers (DPOs) to ensure proper handling of personal information and full compliance with the law.

Data security has also become a priority, with companies investing in secure data storage systems while conducting regular data audits to mitigate risks. The increased transparency and accountability have been crucial in building consumer trust and mitigating reputational damage.

However, a 2022 survey by Ernst & Young revealed that many businesses in Kenya are still lagging on compliance with the DPA exposing them to risk of penalties. To remain compliant, businesses must continuously update their practices and invest in technology that protects data. Regular audits, staff training and appointing DPOs are also critical.