How to stop Sh92bn annual Kenya creative industry loss

With just a few keystrokes, today anyone, especially tech savvy Gen Zs, can access virtually any type of content. This remarkable convenience empowers individuals to explore many ideas and experiences. Yet, it’s crucial to recognise that our online behaviours can have serious consequences on the livelihoods of content creators.

The professionals behind streaming content—such as films, music, and television shows—invest substantial time, creativity, and financial resources into crafting material that resonates with audiences. As such, they deserve to be compensated fairly for their work.

By choosing to engage with legitimate, officially licensed streaming platforms, we ensure that the artistes, producers, and rights holders receive the compensation that rightfully belongs to them

. This support not only validates the efforts of content creators but also contributes to a healthier entertainment ecosystem.

In today's interconnected world, everyone has the potential to be content creators themselves, sharing personal posts, captivating photographs, entertaining videos, and engaging stories across various social media platforms.

Yet, a foundational tenet of genuine content creation is to respect the intellectual property of others and avoiding any form of plagiarism or theft. We must cultivate an ethical digital environment to respect and uphold the rights of those who rely on their creative work for their income.

Consuming content exclusively through legitimate avenues ensures that all individuals involved in a production—be it writers, actors, directors, makeup artists, producers, or sound technicians—receive the financial remuneration and royalties they deserve.

This commitment to ethical consumption plays a critical role in sustaining the creative industry.

When all contributors to a production are compensated appropriately, it alleviates financial pressure, enabling the continued creation of diverse and innovative content in the future.

In stark contrast, accessing media through piracy harms the very creators we admire. When we stream content from unauthorised websites, we effectively rob producers of their hard-earned income, dissuading them from creating more quality content.

It is essential to understand that these pirate sites generate no original works; they can only distribute what they have illegitimately acquired from other sources. This cycle of theft diminishes the landscape for creators, jeopardising the future of new and exciting content.

The statistics surrounding digital piracy illustrate a troubling trend with far-reaching implications. Each year, an estimated 230 billion views of pirated media occur globally, resulting in significant financial losses for content creators.

These losses are staggering, ranging from approximately $29.2 billion to as high as $71 billion, depending on various factors affecting the industry.

MUSO, a data analytics company that specialises in monitoring unlicensed media consumption and global piracy trends, reports alarming growth in piracy activities. Specifically, television piracy has seen an increase of over 10 percent in just the last year, while film piracy has escalated by nearly 50 percent.

MUSO’s 2023 survey further highlights a worrying trend in the frequency of visits to digital piracy platforms, showing an 18 percent increase from 2021 to 2023. This surge underscores a shift in consumer behaviour, where more individuals are turning to unlicensed sources for their entertainment needs.

The situation is particularly dire in Africa, where the challenge of piracy is intensifying at an exponential rate.

A recent survey by Irdeto revealed that users across five major African countries including Kenya collectively made around 17.4 million visits to the top 10 identified piracy sites within a three-month period. This sharp increase reveals not only the prevalence of piracy in the region but also the deep-seated demand for accessible media content.

Furthermore, Partners Against Piracy (PAP) - a multi-sectoral association formed to combat digital piracy - estimates that online piracy costs Kenya’s creative economy about Sh92 billion annually, or Sh 252 million daily, in gross losses.

These staggering figures emphasise the urgent need for robust strategies and interventions to address the growing threat of digital piracy. Without effective measures, the financial and creative impact on rightful creators and the broader industry will continue to escalate, affecting the quality and availability of legitimate content for consumers.

By making conscious and responsible choices regarding the media we engage with, we can collectively support the creative workforce, promote innovative and high-quality productions, and contribute to a sustainable and thriving future for the entertainment industry.

Engaging with content ethically is not just a personal choice; it is a commitment to preserving the diverse narratives and voices that enrich our digital experiences. The power is all in your hands.