Mr President, Kenya deserves better and can be great again

Mr President, I am a Kenyan who believes that our country deserves better and can be great again. Most of my family members are Gen Zs.

They were born into a family set-up that represents the mosaic of this great motherland. They are averse to any reference to tribe. They don’t care.

They shoot from the hip. They dislike lies. Just keep your word. They are assertive, bold and zealous supporters of any cause they believe in.

Whether at home, in the offices, in schools, campuses, they have been taught to express themselves on issues. They will say or shout it out. You cannot muzzle them. They know what has been happening and it makes them very uncomfortable.

They are unforgiving sticklers for and purveyors of what is right and just before God and man. They are fierce and firm defenders, and custodians of the law. My daughter falls is in this category.

Mr President, the injustice, unfairness, pilferage and lethargy afflicting this country is worrisome.

These Gen Zs have not only been regaled with absurd stories about their country, but they have seen the deteriorating situation, and they have decided that change is urgently needed.

They continue to express their displeasure. Unlike previous protestations, these are largely peaceful for theirs is not to engage in any physical confrontation but bring to your attention their feelings about how the affairs of the country are managed.

Mr President, what ails Kenya is arrogance, flamboyance, opulence, nepotism, tribalism and corruption by leaders. In Kenya, getting into political leadership has become the surest way to riches, cut deals, and sell souls to gain billions. The upshot is bloated egos and arrogance. That must stop.

Mr President, then there is the abductions and killings!

Mr President, we need a fresh start.

Mr President – as you mull over men and women to steer the affairs of the country, please consult widely, listen loudly and seek God’s wisdom and guidance.

The Gen Zs are the future of our democracy. They have found a mission and their determination to see it through is unstoppable.

Mr President, you have a great opportunity to redeem your leadership. Kenyans need a fresh start. Genuine servant leadership. Kenya, our home, deserves better. It needs a reboot.

The multi-sectoral dialogue is viewed by many as a red herring. Trust level is at its lowest ebb. The Gen Zs are demanding real change in how this country is run. No patchwork or cosmetic actions. A change in how monies are used. A stop in the confidential expenses. A change in the hygiene of our country’s affairs.

Individuals in government found to have stolen our taxes should not only be barred from holding public office but should be jailed and property auctioned. Why should MPs and other public officers be paid allowances, yet they are doing their jobs and paid salaries?

They want leaders, stewards who are humble servants. A leadership that embraces the values and principles espoused in the Bible and the Quran.

Make it lean, inexpensive, effective and efficient. Most importantly, have humble servants. Never should they allow the arrogance and harassment we have witnessed on our roads.

Those mean-looking, overzealous men in black or blue, who push other motorists to pave way for their entitled masters should stop. Brains not brawn.

They should serve with humility, integrity and kindness. Remind them that they are servants of the people. Arrogance and pride are inimical to servanthood. Humility should be the cornerstone of any government. Please emphasise these virtues and values in the cabinet meetings. At all times.

Mr President, you are an ardent Bible reader, I invite you to read, 1 Peter 5:2-3, 'Be shepherds of God’s flock that is under your care, watching over them—not because you must, but because you are willing, as God wants you to be; not pursuing dishonest gain, but eager to serve; 3 not lording it over those entrusted to you, but being examples to the flock.’’

Mr President, I also recommend a book by the philosopher Frantz Fanon called The Wretched of the Earth, where he discusses the broader social, cultural, and political implications of establishing a social movement for the decolonisation of a person and of a people.

Please read an essay on ‘’’National Culture", in which he highlights the necessity for each generation to discover its mission and fight for it.