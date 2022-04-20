Economy EACC nominees are worth Sh149mn

Integrity Centre that hosts Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) offices in Nairobi. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By SAMWEL OWINO

President Uhuru Kenyatta's two nominees to the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) have a combined networth of Sh149 million.

Cecilia Mutuku said she was worth Sh6 million while John Ogallo put his networth at Sh143 million during vetting by the National Assembly Justice Legal Affairs Committee on their suitability to serve as commissioners.

Mr Ogallo, who was vetted through zoom from Washington, DC, told MPs that of his networth, Sh100 million was in terms of assets and properties. He said he has a home in Nairobi and Migori.

The former World Bank employee faced questions on tax compliance after it was noted that he still had some issues with the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

Mr Ogallo, who retired in 2019, defended himself, saying he had presented all documents to the KRA indicating that as an employee of the World Bank, he was not supposed to pay or remit taxes back home.

“The problem with KRA is that you deal with one officer today and they take months before a different officer comes back to you with the same questions that you had answered. So it’s a matter that I have dealt with,” Mr Ogallo said.

The two nominees want individuals with active corruption cases in court barred from vying for any political seat in the August poll.

Dr Mutuku, currently the head of human resource at Kenya Bureau of Standards, said if cleared by Parliament and formally appointed by the President, she would come up with strong policies at the EACC to help fight corruption.

If approved by MPs, the two will replace Paul Gachoka and Vice-chair Sophia Lepuchirit whose six-year terms ended towards the end of last year.

