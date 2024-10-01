Corporate philanthropy a force for good

Corporate philanthropy continues to undergo transformation. Historically, businesses engaged in charitable activities primarily to support local communities, often through donations or volunteerism.

While these efforts were undoubtedly valuable, today's realities demand more. The expectation now is for companies to integrate social impact directly into their core business strategies, to focus on shared value.

According to a report by Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose (CECP), in 2022, 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies embedded their corporate philanthropy efforts within broader Environmental Social Governance (ESG) strategies, reflecting a shift toward creating long-term social impact.

This shift reflects the growing belief that corporations must deliver both economic and social value - addressing pressing societal issues while maintaining profitability.

Corporates are re-evaluating their approach to adopting a more strategic mindset to their giving efforts, focusing on initiatives that create lasting, systemic impact.

The evolution of corporate giving from simple philanthropy to a more thoughtful, strategic focus highlights a fundamental shift in how companies perceive their role in society. In the past, businesses often viewed charitable giving as a separate, one-off activity, disconnected from their day-to-day operations.

However, with the rise of new trends and demands, businesses are recognising that social impact should be integrated into their core missions.

This goes beyond writing cheques to non-profits but aligning corporate goals with broader societal challenges. Instead of short-term fixes, the objective is to increasingly pursue projects that address root causes and have sustainable, long-term benefits.

This signals a maturity in the corporate mindset, where businesses no longer view giving as an obligation, but as a strategic investment in both their communities and their own success.

In many ways, traditional corporate philanthropy, while beneficial was often reactive and limited in scope. It tended to focus on short-term relief rather than long-term solutions. Companies are now empowering employees to play a larger role in corporate giving through matching gift programmes, volunteerism, and donation drives.

A study by Deloitte found that 70 percent of employees prefer working for companies that offer volunteer opportunities and matching gift programmes, as it increases their sense of purpose and connection to the company. However, volunteerism, while important for employee engagement and community relations, often lack the speed and the sustained impact needed to drive systemic change.

The transition to a more purposeful, strategic form of giving represents a deeper commitment to addressing societal challenges in a way that’s aligned with corporate expertise and resources. For example, many companies are moving toward sustainable development goals, such as environmental conservation, renewable energy, and education reform, which require sustained, focused efforts.

These initiatives involve leveraging a company’s resources, expertise, and influence to drive lasting change. By addressing environmental challenges, closing social inequality gaps, and fostering economic empowerment, businesses are adopting a more strategic approach through their social arms.

Sustainability is at the heart of this new approach. With climate change and environmental degradation among the most urgent issues, corporate leaders can no longer afford to treat sustainability as an afterthought. Instead, it must be central to their strategy, ensuring that every initiative contributes to environmental stewardship and long-term planetary health.

This shift is already underway in many industries, with companies investing in renewable energy, reducing their carbon footprints, and supporting conservation efforts.

However, the most forward-thinking companies are going beyond environmental sustainability to focus on the broader concept of restoration - encompassing economic growth, social equality, and environmental health. Corporate giving is evolving to reflect these priorities, that not only address urgent needs but also lay the groundwork for future resilience and prosperity.

The expectation for companies to deliver both economic and social value is now more pronounced than ever. Consumers, investors, and employees are increasingly holding businesses accountable for their social and environmental footprints.

This is particularly evident among younger generations, who prioritise sustainability and social impact when choosing where to work or spend their money.

By embracing this trend, organisations are positioning themselves as vital players in solving some of the world’s most pressing challenges.