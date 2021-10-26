Columnists Why those who ‘try farming instead’ fail

Ms Jackline Gikonyo, 26, in her capsicum farm in Elburgon, Nakuru County. PHOTO | JOHN NJOROGE | NATION.

By Fred Gori

People falling on hard times have been asked: “Can you try farming instead?” Stories of success in the venture follow.

It is usually a thought from a good place. After all, why should any able-bodied adult insist on staying in the city where they have to rely on handouts to get by? There is a small problem, however.

The people making this suggestion have likely never engaged in farming at a personal level. Often, the intention is to get the friend or relative off people's backs.

When people are getting into any business, they start with due diligence. Usually, this involves answering a set of questions to determine if the business is viable, or not.

Interestingly, when it comes to farming, people somehow think the rules don't apply. Perhaps it has everything to do with our experiences as children. If you grew up in the rural area, farming was as natural as the need to eat. A person who did not till the land was lazy or too proud. Our parents and those who came before them rarely farmed for business. Instead, farming was a way of life. Whenever rains failed, serious religious ceremonies would be organised to dispel the “bad omen” and plead with the gods to intervene.

We can no longer do what our parents did and still expect to thrive. Not in the money economy. If you are going to start farming, you must do costing. Experts will insist on a business proposal backed by sound research before venturing into what we now call agribusiness.

The business proposal must answer many important questions and failure to answer any question can only mean one thing: you must rethink the idea.

Do you want to get into farming? By all means, do. But do not do it to make Kenya food self-sufficient. If that consideration was very important to the government, they would make policies to achieve that objective. Get into farming because you know, based on your research, that you are going to earn from it and support your lifestyle.